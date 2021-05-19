Danny Masterson's Accuser Testifies That Actor Was Soaping Her Breasts Before Rape

Danny Masterson's accuser told a judge on Tuesday that she was slipping in and out of her consciousness the night she found the 'That '70s Show' actor raped her.

"When I came to, he was on top of me," the accuser said, identifying herself on the witness stand as Jen B. She said that Masterson carried her upstairs, took her to his bathroom, and put her in his shower after she vomited. She said she was losing consciousness but was awake enough to find Masterson soaping her bare breasts.

The whole alleged rape incident was narrated by Jen B at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court. The judge will be deciding whether there is probable cause to order a trial.

Meanwhile, the actor has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty. Thomas Mesereau, who is representing Masterson as his lawyer in the case, has said that his client is innocent and he would prove it.

Jen B. has also testified that she and Masterson were part of the same group of friends who were tied to the Church of Scientology and that she had gone to the actor's house only to pick up a set of keys on April 25, 2003, when she got stuck there, according to reports.

"He was inside of me," said Jen B adding that the first thing she can recall is grabbing his hair to pull him off. Jen B has claimed that Masterson had given her a drink with vodka in it at her request, after which she started losing consciousness.

She said she was blurry, weak, and queasy about 20 minutes later when Masterson threw her in his jacuzzi and that she had no strength to resist him. She also revealed that Masterson pulled a gun out of his nightstand drawer to threaten her.

Jen B. said when she had gotten out she could not even sit up. A mutual friend, Luke Watson, came to help her. "I couldn't walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the ground," said Jen B., who started crying but remained composed throughout her testimony.

"I said, 'Luke I can't see,' and he said, 'Open your eyes,' and I didn't know my eyes were closed. I couldn't open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick," Jen B. said during the hearing.

Danny Masterson Charged With Three Counts of Rape

Danny Masterson has been accused of forcibly raping three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. The actor was ousted from Netflix's "The Ranch" amid the sexual assault allegations. Masterson, 44, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, another 23-year-old woman he had invited to his home sometime in between October and December of 2003, according to the complaint.