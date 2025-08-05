Danish Zoo Draws Criticism After Asking People to Donate Their Unwanted Pets as Food for Its Predators

A northern Denmark zoo has drawn criticism after it appealed to the publicto donate their healthy unwanted pets in a bid to provide food for its predators.

The Aalborg Zoo asked the public for donations of live chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs, which it says are "gently euthanised" by trained staff before being used as "fodder" for its carnivores. The zoo said it also accepts donations of live horses - with owners being able to benefit from a potential tax break.

The zoo made the plea via an Instagram post, stating it has a "responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals" and smaller livestock "make up an important part of the diet of our predators."

The zoo says the food provided in this way is "reminiscent of what it would naturally hunt in the wild." The zoo has more than 1,500 animals belonging to 126 different species and is home to several carnivores such as lions, tigers and polar bears.

Outrage on Social Media

The zoo's unusual social media request drew the ire of users on social media with many expressing their displeasure in the comments section.

"Disgusting practice. Pets are family, not zoo food," wrote one user.

"If we are talking about ensuring 'natural behavior,' maybe start with not having animals in captivity in zoos. This request is grotesque," commented another.

"Close down your facility if you can't afford to feed the animals that shouldn't be there in the first place," opined a third user.

Zoo Issues Statement

In a statement, the zoo's deputy director, Pia Nielsen, said the zoo's carnivores had been fed smaller livestock "for many years."

"When keeping carnivores, it is necessary to provide them with meat, preferably with fur, bones etc to give them as natural a diet as possible," she explained.

"Therefore, it makes sense to allow animals that need to be euthanised for various reasons to be of use in this way. In Denmark, this practice is common, and many of our guests and partners appreciate the opportunity to contribute. The livestock we receive as donations are chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and horses."