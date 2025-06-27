The man who supplied ammunition and explosives to the Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber has reportedly died after jumping from an upper floor of the prison. Daniel Park, 32, was found unresponsive around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

The Seattle resident reportedly climbed onto a table on an upper level of the facility and then jumped from the balcony, plummeting to the ground floor. However, the exact number of floors Park fell from before bleeding to his death still remains unclear. Prison staff tried to resuscitate him, and he was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Tragic End

Park was accused of providing 180 pounds of explosives to Guy Edward Bartkus, the man responsible for the May 17 bombing at the American Reproductive Centers, who died in the blast.

He was arrested by FBI agents and Port Authority Police at New York's JFK Airport on June 3, shortly after the incident. Park had been extradited from Warsaw, Poland, back to the United States.

Although he was a U.S. citizen, it remains unclear whether he had any personal or legal ties to Poland, according to U.S. District Attorney Bilal A. Essayli.

Bartkus, the main suspect in the case, died in the explosion after a silver Ford Fusion sedan detonated.

Earlier this month, FBI Director Akil Davis revealed that investigators found Park had sent six shipments of ammonium nitrate—a chemical commonly used in bomb-making—from Washington State to Bartkus in California.

Davis also said that Park was "in possession of a similar recipe" to the one used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. He identified both Park and Bartkus as followers of the anti-natalist ideology, a belief system that opposes human reproduction and questions the value of human existence.

Opposed to Birth and Life

The FBI believes that Park and Bartkus were carrying out explosive experiments inside a garage in Twentynine Palms, a major U.S. Marine Corps base where Bartkus resided. The blast injured at least five people and was described by authorities as an "intentional act of terrorism."

The explosive formula found in Park's possession closely resembled the one used in the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. In that attack, Timothy McVeigh—a former Army soldier and security guard—detonated a massive bomb in a rental truck outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children, and injuring hundreds more.

According to authorities, Bartkus, the IVF clinic bomber, described himself in his writings as a "pro-mortalist"—someone who seeks to end their own life as soon as possible to avoid personal suffering and, more importantly, to prevent the harm their existence might inflict on other sentient beings.