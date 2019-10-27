The much-anticipated James Bond movie 'No Time To Die', which is set to be the actor 's final movie as the British spy, has completed its filming. The news has been shared by the official Twitter handle of James Bond (007) on October 26. In the post, the 51-year-old actor can be seen in his iconic bond suit standing beside Cary Fukunaga, the director of the movie. The picture has been captioned as, "That's a wrap on #NoTimeToDie See you in cinemas April 2020."

Daniel Craig has previously starred in four James Bond: 2006's Casino Royale, 2008's Quantum of Solace, 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre. The 25th film of the 'James Bond' franchise is slated to hit the silver screens in the UK on April 3, 2020 and will be released in the theatres of the US on April 8, 2020.

The first poster of the 25th James Bond movie was released on October 5. In the poster, Craig can be seen sporting a black tuxedo. While Daniel Craig is reprising the role of James Bond in the movie, Rami Malek, Academy Award winner has been roped in to play the film's prime antagonist.

The film revolves around the life of Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology, as reported by Variety.

The latest Bond movie has been directed by Cary Fukunaga and the script has been co-written by Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge along with Scott Z Burns. Apart from Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, the movie also stars Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Whishaw.

The film was originally supposed to be directed by 'Yesterday' filmmaker Danny Boyle. Due to some creative differences, the 63-year-old director walked out of the project.