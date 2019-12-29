Daniel Bryan to take on The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan has defeated Baron Corbin and The Miz in this week's Smackdown Live. It means he is going to clash with The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Royal Rumble in January 2020.

The Smackdown kicked-off with the triple threat match, but Baron Corbin ran away, but he changed his stance after Roman Reigns, who came out to attack him, agreed to participate only after Reigns was asked to leave the venue.

During the course of the match, Dolph Ziggler interfered to support Baron Corbin, but Roman Reigns came out to attack Corbin. On the other end, Daniel Bryan ended the match by beating The Miz with the LeBell Lock.

As a result, Bryan will take on Bray Wyatt. This is a rematch after he took on The Fiend at Survivor Series. The latter had defeated the former, thereby retaining the Universal Championship title.

A few nights later, Wyatt dragged Daniel Bryan to hell and chopped off his hair. Thus giving a new look for the latter, who is now seeking revenge against the former.

Royal Rumble Match Card

Although the matches has not be announced, there are many feuds at work. Here, we are listing out the possible encounters at the pay-per-view event.

Brock Lesnar (c) will take on Cain Velasquez for WWE Championship.

Becky Lynch (C) will take on Asuka for Raw Women's Championship

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio will take on Seth Rollins and AoP