Dallas Youth Minister Shot Dead by Pastor's Son Who was Having an Affair with His Wife

A youth minister at New Generation Church in Dallas, Texas, was shot dead in a fit of rage by the pastor's son on Easter Sunday over an affair the latter was having with the minister's wife prior to their recent divorce, according to police.

According to records obtained by NBCDFW Joshua Bell (a.k.a. Joshua Andrews), 30, who has been identified as the son of New Generation Church leader Eric Andrews, was charged with the shooting death of youth minister Denzel Branch, 31.

Verbal Dispute Led to Shooting

Police say they responded to the 2500 block of 56th Street in Dallas after getting reports of the shooting that occurred around 3:25 p.m. Branch, a father of three, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Before the shooting, investigators say Branch and Bell engaged in a verbal dispute that became physical. Branch, according to eyewitnesses, punched Bell in the face, causing the pastor's son to pull out a black pistol and fired multiple shots.

Branch tried to escape the shooting in a car, but police say Bell confessed to following the youth minister and kept shooting. He only stopped after "he saw (Branch) laying on the middle of the road."

Bell Has Been in Relationship with Branch's Wife Since May; She Divorced Branch in November 2023

The pastor's son also "stated he has been involved in an intimate relationship since May 2023 with (Branch's ex-wife), who divorced (Branch) around November 2023," according to the arrest affidavit.

Bell reportedly fled the scene after the shooting but eventually turned himself in to the police. He is currently in custody in the Dallas County Jail with a $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Church Issues a Statement on Shooting, Said They Were 'Deeply Saddened'

Branch was licensed as a minister at New Generation Church on September 23, 2018, according to a video posted by the church on Facebook. In a statement published on Facebook Monday afternoon, the church said they are "deeply saddened" by the Easter Sunday tragedy.

"Our hearts are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that took place down the street from our church after our morning service yesterday. We sincerely appreciate everyone's prayers and concern, and we ask for your continued prayers for the families and our church family as we navigate through these difficult times," the church said.