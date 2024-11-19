Dallas Social Media Star Hired Memphis Couple to Kill Business Rival She Accused of Leaving Negative Reviews on Her Page

A 35-year-old woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after her conviction of hiring a Memphis couple to kill a Southaven woman.

A Western District of Tennessee attorney announced Monday that Ashley Grayson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following her murder-for-hire conviction.

Grayson Accused the Business Rival of Creating Fake Profiles to Criticize Her Business, Leave Negative Reviews

According to prosecutors, Grayson had an online presence in relation to an internet-based business and had an argument with a Southaven woman who ran a similar business in 2021. Grayson accused the woman of creating fake online profiles to criticize Grayson's business. The two had never met in person.

In September 2022, Grayson had a Memphis woman fly to Dallas to talk about a "business opportunity." The Memphis woman, who had worked with Grayson in the past, brought her husband along to the Dallas meeting, which included Grayson's husband.

Grayson Asked the Couple to Kill Her Ex, Her Business Rival and a Third Woman Who Made Negative Social Media Posts About Her

Grayson offered to hire the Memphis couple to kill three people: the Southaven woman, Grayson's former boyfriend and a Texas woman who had recently produced negative social media posts directed at Grayson. Each killing had at least a $20,000 value.

The Memphis woman video-recorded a September 2022 call to Grayson, who said she wished for the Southaven woman to be killed as soon as possible, offering an extra $5,000 if the murder happened in the next week.

Couple Tried to Trick Grayson into Believing They Attempted the Murder, Demanded $10K for the Attempt

The Memphis couple tried to trick Grayson by sending her a photo of police lights from an unrelated incident in Memphis, claiming they had unsuccessfully attempted the murder and then demanded $10,000 for the attempt. They received the money after meeting with Grayson and her husband in Dallas again.

The press release said a grand jury returned a one-count indictment for use of interstate facility in commission of murder-for-hire against Ashley Grayson and Joshua Grayson, her husband, in July 2023.

After a week-long trial in March 2024, a jury found Ashley Grayson guilty, but acquitted Joshua. A judge sentenced Ashley Grayson to 120 months and three years of supervised release on October 31, 2024.