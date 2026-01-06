Dallas Man Arrested After Dating App Meeting with Couple Ends in Fatal Shooting, Claims They Tried to Sexually Assault Him

Dallas police have arrested a man for murder after he allegedly shot a couple he met through an online dating app.

According to investigators, 26-year-old Noah Trueba shot and killed a 57-year-old woman on Friday morning in Northwest Dallas.

Dallas Police were called to the 11800 block of High Meadow Drive at around 5:10 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived on scene, they found two shooting victims.

One of the individuals, identified as 57-year-old Guadalupe Gonzalez, was pronounced deceased while the second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to an affidavit obtained by FOX 4 KDFW, Trueba drank and used drugs with the two, who called themselves husband and wife. Trueba later told police that the couple tried to sexually assault him, so he opened fire.

A police drone located him hiding along a nearby highway, after he fled from the crime scene. Trueba is currently booked in the Dallas County Jail and being charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brewster Billings at 214-671-3083 or at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov.