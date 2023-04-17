Budweiser Releases New Pro-America Ad with Iconic Clydesdale Horses in Wake of Bud Light- Dylan Mulvaney Controversy but Continues to Face Backlash

Budweiser has released a new patriotic advertisement as its parent company continues to struggle with the controversy over its endorsement partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The company has been facing severe backlash over the past two weeks following Mulvaney's Bud Light deal, with more than $6 lakh wiped off the company's market value.

The commercial, which debuted on social media on Friday, shows one of Budweiser's iconic Clydesdale horses traveling across the nation from New York City to the Grand Canyon while passing by images of the American heartland as a narrator delivers a patriotic message. However, the new commercial doesn't seem to have pacified the public.

Desperate Attempt to Rebuild Image

A deep-voiced narrator says that Budweiser is "a story bigger than beer," as the horses sprint across the screen. "This is a story bigger than beer. This is the story of the American spirit," the narrator says.

As the ad plays, the Clydesdale horse passes by some of the most iconic American landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the New York City skyline, small villages, and farmland. The advertisement shows two people hoisting the American flag at one point, with one of them covering her heart with her hand.

"Brewed for those who found opportunity in challenge and hope in tomorrow," the ad's narrator says as the horse passes by the flag raising duo and the Lincoln Memorial.

The ad for the beer, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch, the same company that owns Bud Light, looks to be a pivot to return to traditional ideals for the brand, which has historically appealed to American blue-collar workers.

However, this is in stark contrast with Bud Light's disastrous collaboration with trans influencer Mulvaney, which resulted in an unconditional but lukewarm apology from the company's CEO.

Online users, however, derided the advertisement as a pitiful attempt to right the ship after it was irrevocably pointed in the wrong direction by the Mulvaney alliance.

"My favorite advertisement by a mile was the Clydesdales after 9/11. It was absolute perfection. After your embrace of the trans agenda, glorifying a man looking for his 15 mins of fame by mocking women. I will never buy, drink or serve your beer again," wrote one user.

"Lol, hard pivot huh?" wrote Angela McArdle, the chair of the Libertarian Party.

"Nope, you guys destroyed your own base and market because you had to go woke. I'll never drink any of your products again," wrote Brandon Saario.

"Is the horse trans now?" wrote radio host Dan O'Donnell.

Backlash Continues

The patriotic ad comes as Budweiser owner Anheuser-Busch continues to deal with criticism over a collaboration between another one of its well-known brands, Bud Light and Mulvaney.

As boycott demands spread across the nation, Anheuser-Busch has been financially impacted. A Missouri bar owner reported to Fox Business last week that sales of bottled Bud Lite declined by 30 percent while draft sales dropped by 50 percent.

The infamous Budweiser Clydesdales, who have been in the brand's commercials for decades, are also at the center of the debate.

The New York Post reported that a Missouri distributor of Budweiser postponed all of the planned horse shows last week due to staff safety concerns. "We aren't going to comment on the issue ... everything is still sensitive in social media," and executive for the distributor told the Post.

Brendan Whitworth, the CEO of Anheuser-Busch, finally broke his silence on the issue on Friday, claiming in a statement that the firm never sought to drive a wedge between people.

"We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history supporting our communities, military, first responders, sports fans and hard-working Americans everywhere," Whitworth said. "We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer."