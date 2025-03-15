Dachshund Who Became 'Aggressive' After Baby's Birth, Kills Infant in Siberia

An aggressive pet dachshund attacked and killed a newborn baby in the Russian city of Seversk in Siberia, earlier this month.

As reported by The Independent, citing local media outlets, the little girl, who was just a month old, was sleeping in her cot when the dog bit her multiple times. The baby's mother later found the infant dead and covered in bite marks.

"During the night of March 10 this year, in an apartment on Kommunistichesky Avenue, a pet dachshund bit a baby girl born in 2025 while she was sleeping in her crib. Her mother later found the child's lifeless body with multiple bite wounds," the Investigative Committee informed as per the early inquiries.

The dog has since been euthanised and a criminal investigation has been launched. "A criminal case has been opened regarding the death of a minor child under the signs of a crime under Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (causing death by negligence)," the statement said.



Dog Had Become Aggressive After the Baby's Birth but Vets Refused to Euthanise it

As per a report in LBC, the dog had become aggressive after the baby's birth and prior to the attack, the parents attempted to have it euthanised.

"This dachshund that lived with them, an eight-year-old dog. It behaved aggressively towards adult owners. And when the second child was born in the family in February, the aggression only increased," a family member was quoted as saying.

"The parents understood the danger, decided on euthanasia. And they brought the dog to several clinics, but they were refused, because the animal was physically absolutely healthy."

This is not the first instance when the breed, also known as sausage dogs, has been involved in a fatal attack. Earlier this week, reports stated that Jemma Hart, 43, who died last year was found to be partially mauled by her two dachshunds.