Cyclist Finds Missing Woman's Body with Head Sticking Out of Suitcase in Arizona Desert

A cyclist out for an early-morning ride in the Arizona desert on Saturday made a grim discovery off the side of the road â€“ a suitcase stuffed with a woman's remains.

The woman was later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Few details surrounding Beede's disappearance and death have been released by Arizona authorities, but police have confirmed it's being investigated as a homicide.

Cyclist Posted About the Encounter on Social Media

Beede's body was found by the bicyclist around 6:45 a.m. in Carefree, Arizona, about 35 miles north of Phoenix. In addition to calling 911, the bicyclist who discovered the remains posted about her chilling encounter on Nextdoor â€“ a social media platform for neighborhoods.

"I came across a suitcase in the middle of the desert that appeared to be nothing more than a piece of trash, and I decided to take a closer look at it," the woman wrote, as reported by Fox 3. "...I observed that it had a head. It was damp, and I thought I saw a leg or a knee or something sticking out of the ground."

Police arrived and confirmed the worstâ€”there was a body in the suitcaseâ€”later identifying the slain woman as Beede. Authorities have not named a potential suspect or motive behind the 39-year-old's killing. It is not known how long Beede's body was abandoned off the side of the road.

Tributes on Social Media

Friends of Beede, who lived in Phoenix and went by "Jay" on Facebook, posted tributes to her on Sunday after police released her identity.

After calling her a great friend and his homegirl, Rogelio Contreras wrote in a post that he "would've never thought I'd have to say goodbye to u like this."

Under a second post by Contreras, filled with pictures of Beede smiling on a boat, another friend commented that "her smile makes me smile."

"She truly was the best," wrote Amanda Raelynn McDowell. "I wish I still had all my pics of her and me. Life won't be the same knowing she isn't a call away."

Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. Anyone with information regarding Beede's murder is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers if they wish to remain anonymous.