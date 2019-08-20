Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company has today announced that Law In Order, a leading provider of end-to-end legal document and digital solutions in Australia and Asia, is using its cyber AI platform to protect sensitive client information.

Established in 1999 in Sydney, Law In Order has rapidly expanded its Australian and Asia Pacific footprint, servicing top-tier law firms, companies, and government agencies globally. Because of the nature of the data, it is charged to protect, Law In Order has to comply with rigorous security and confidentiality protocols, making cyber defence a top business priority.

Law In Order was concerned about zero-day external threats, in addition to the risk of insider threat. However, securing the company is complicated – due to accountability and compliance standards, the organisation and network must be segmented by 'ethical walls'. Ethical walls refer to barriers that are established to prevent communications or information exchange between teams that could lead to potential conflicts of interest.

In addition, Law In Order uses several clouds and virtualised environments for business efficiency. The company thus needed a technology capable of identifying and neutralising threats across a diverse and complex digital infrastructure.

After extensive research, Law In Order selected Darktrace's cyber AI platform for its ability to detect and contain never-before-seen threats, no matter where they emerge within the business. It joins a growing number of firms in the legal sector strengthening their defences with Darktrace's cyber AI, including Australia's Jackson McDonald, Singapore's Shook Lin & Bok and Hong Kong's ONC Lawyers.

Nathan Hillery, CIO at Law In Order, commented: "Data is at the core of what we do, so for our clients and for ourselves, we need absolute faith in our ability to secure sensitive information. Darktrace's self-learning AI has given us that confidence".

He continued, "Darktrace's ability to identify threats that go missed by other security tools, along with the ability to provide total visibility across our network and cloud environments, is nothing short of ground-breaking. Armed with this AI platform, we are assured that we can move forward with our technology roadmap without compromising on security."

Darktrace is the Platinum Sponsor for Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2019 taking place in Sydney this week. Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace, will be presenting on 'Cyber AI: A Platform Approach' today, August 19th, at 12:45 pm local time.