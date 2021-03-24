Cumberland Mall Shooting: Child, Man Shot Outside Shopping Complex in Georgia

Two people were injured in a shooting at the Cumberland mall in Cobb County, Georgia, police said. Those injured in the shooting on Tuesday evening are an adult and a child. The incident happened even as the country was reeling from the Boulder grocery store massacre in Colorado.

Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a confrontation between at least two parties in separate vehicles. The suspects fled the scene before the police arrived and an investigation is underway to nab the shooter.

Meanwhile, the police have blocked off a portion of the parking lot. Police further said that everyone involved in the incident hopped into separate cars and fled the scene. The description of the vehicles and the suspects inside couldn't be identified immediately.

Police said the child suffered a gunshot wound to his leg whereas the adult was injured in the foot. Details surrounding the shooting is yet to be revealed.

(This is a developing story)