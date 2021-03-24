Boulder Shooting: Here Are The 10 Victims in Colorado's King Soopers Carnage

The 10 victims of the grocery store shooting at Boulder in Colorado have been identified by the police department. The carnage claimed the lives of 10 people including one police officer, leaving the entire nation in shock. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold read out the names of the supermarket shooting victims in a press conference on Tuesday. The age of the victims ranges from 20 to 65.

The Boulder mass shooting was the 7th mass shooting in the past week. The police officer killed in the incident was the first from the department to respond to the King Soopers grocery store, trying to rescue others.

The suspect in the Boulder mass shooting has been identified to be 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa, who was arrested by the Boulder police after being spotted at the crime scene. Video footage that was circulated online showed the Boulder shooter being handcuffed and loaded in an ambulance after the incident. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Meanwhile, Eric Talley was earlier suspected of being the shooter in the case. The photo of the identified shooter is yet to be released by the Boulder police department.

Names of victims of the Colorado grocery store shooting:

Denny Strong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Eye Witness Narrate Horrific Moment

An eyewitness of the mass shooting at the Boulder grocery store narrated the horrific incident. He said that he was on his way to pick up coffee at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Dr. when he saw a terrible sight after shots were fired. "I was in shock, initially when we realised what was happening. I called up my mom and said I was ok. The fact that it is happening all over America, something I have grown up with, people of my generation and my age are used to this."

"I've been assigned to monitor the @KingSoopers scene - overnight. Watching law enforcement do their jobs in a packed parking lot. The coroner's office removing one of the deceased. A tow truck removing a car is surreal sadness," said another witness of the horrific mass shooting.

Boulder Shooting Videos: