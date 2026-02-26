Cryptocurrency Selloff Takes Toll on Trump Brothers-Backed American Bitcoin, Swings to Q4 Loss

.

American Bitcoin a bitcoin miner and an asset treasury company based in the U.S and funded by two sons of U.S President Donald Trump has reported net losses of $59.45 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 versus a gain of $3.48 million last year, owing to swing in cryptocurrencies across the board.

The loss occurred as the digital resources severely declined by the bitcoin being down nearly 23% in the quarter. The fall showed the general weakness on risk assets owing to fears on the farfetched AI-stock values and the unpredictability of the U.S. Federal Reserve rate reductions.

The quarterly revenue was increased to $78.3 million compared to the previous year of $64.2 million but it was lower than the projected revenue of $79.6 million as estimated by the analysts.

The American Bitcoin is an industrial-scale mining company, which mainly uses the facility offered by Hut 8 to manufacture bitcoin at a cost lower than the current prices in the market. The company shares have also been put under pressure. The share price of American Bitcoin has declined by almost 22% in its last one year, as the cryptocurrency markets and their stocks continued to be volatile.

Bitcoin Holdings

With the loss in the quarter, the company expanded its bitcoin reserves within the quarter. According to Eric Trump, the company currently has over 6,000 bitcoin, compared to 5,401 that they had at the end of 2025.

Unrelated company statements, such as independent treasury-tracking data, indicate that the holdings of American Bitcoin are increasing up to the end of 2025 and by the beginning of 2026, where reserves amount to 5,843 to 6,039 bitcoin according to external data maintain lists.

The almost 23% drop in bitcoin during the fourth quarter impacted widely so-called digital asset treasury companies, the share prices of which tend to fluctuate according to the value of their cryptocurrency portfolios.

American Bitcoin already experienced some volatility in its stock as the company plummeted almost by 40% following a stock lock-up expiry in early December 2025 before recovering in the next session.

The large crypto-market forces such as persistent Bitcoin volatility have also hit the other sizable miners and the biggest cryptocurrency holders.

In September 2025, after a reverse merger, American Bitcoin went public in the Nasdaq. The company achieved a turnaround into profitability in the third quarter where it registered more than a doubling in revenue compared to the previous year.

The firm has bitcoin-mining operations in various jurisdictions and it uses third-party mining pools to obtain block rewards.