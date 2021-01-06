Eric Trump sent social media users into a frenzy after threatening Republican senators and congressmen for not backing the outgoing President Donald Trump in his fight for alleged voter fraud. Social media users mocked the second son of the president after he said the political career of Republicans who were not "this side" was over and that they would "get primaried."

Trump made the comments on Fox News on late Tuesday — ahead of Wednesday's congressional meeting to count the Electoral College votes. The president's supporters gathered at Washington D.C. for "Stop the Steal" rally to protest the counting of Electoral College and certifying President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

"Tomorrow's gonna tell you a lot about the country. Because I can tell you, Sean, any senator or any congressman that does not—meaning on this side—that does not fight tomorrow, their political career is over. Because the MAGA movement is going nowhere," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "They will get primaried next time around. And they will lose if they don't stand up and show some backbone, and show some conviction."

The 37-year-old later took to Twitter to stress on his point to get Republicans who stand up for the president "primaried." He also claimed that these Republicans "will lose" in their next election.

Twitter Users Mock Eric Trump

The apparent threats from Eric Trump did not go down well with social media users who took to Twitter to mock him. A video of his comments went viral on Twitter and opened a floodgate of memes and jokes directing at Trump and his supporters.

Trump's statement came as Georgia went to vote to for U.S. Senate. Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler one of the two runoffs in Georgia, according to the projections by major U.S. news networks. Democrat Jon Ossoff was narrowly ahead of Republican David Perdue in the second runoff.

In a bid to take the control of the Senate, Democrats must win both the races. However, if Republicans managed to clinch victory on the second seat, they will have veto power over Biden's political and judicial appointees and several of his legislative initiatives.