Cryptocurrency: India Imposes 30% Tax on Crypto Income, RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee in 2022-23

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the 2022 Budget session on Tuesday, announced that income from the transfer of digital assets, like cryptocurrencies, will be taxed at 30%, and there will be no deductions and exemptions. It will mark the highest tax band in the country so far. While presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that any losses due to transactions in digital assets cannot be set off against other gains.

Moreover, if a person gifts cryptocurrencies to someone, the tax will not be incurred by the receiver. While the Narendra Modi-led government was initially planning to ban cryptos, it is now preparing legislation for regulating their use.

"I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent. No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income, except the cost of acquisition," the minister said.

RBI to Introduce New Digital Rupee

Moreover, the Indian government has also decided to introduce a new digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Introduction of a Central Bank digital currency will give a big boost to digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. It is therefore proposed to introduce a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India starting 2022 and 2023," the finance minister said.