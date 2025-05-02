As Crypto Slips, Dubai Emerges As Next Destination; Draws Thousands to TOKEN2049

The cryptocurrency industry, once propelled by political support and promising regulatory changes, is now facing a slowdown.

Earlier this year, the industry was buoyed by the strong backing of US President Donald Trump, his promises of lighter regulation, and the launch of crypto tokens by the President and the First Lady.

This support had given a significant boost to the industry, but the momentum seems to be waning. Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, which had seen a brief surge, is now down nearly 12% from its peak in March. This downturn reflects growing skepticism over the pace of regulatory reform and broader economic pressures.

However, amidst this uncertainty, Dubai has emerged as a beacon of hope for the cryptocurrency industry. The city has become a hub for growth and investor interest in digital assets. This was evident at the TOKEN2049 conference held in Dubai, which attracted over 15,000 attendees. The attendees included developers, investors, and executives from major global companies, indicating the city's growing prominence in the crypto world.

The conference saw the participation of influential figures such as the heads of digital assets at BlackRock and Goldman Sachs and Eric Trump, the son of US President Donald Trump. The high-profile turnout underscores Dubai's emergence as a new hub for cryptocurrency activity, especially in light of changing global attitudes towards digital assets.

Mixed Reactions to Trump's Crypto Policies

The impact of President Trump's policies on the crypto industry elicited mixed reactions from the attendees. Miklos Veszpremi, the COO of a Web3 streaming platform, opined that while Trump's impact would be positive in the long run, the global economy needs to recover first. He also expressed concerns about the potential increase in tariffs and slow policy implementation.

On the other hand, crypto investor Herbert R. Sim noted that regulatory pressure in the U.S. is easing, although he cautioned that it might be premature to call it a "turning point".

Despite the cooling sentiment in the West, investment in the crypto industry continues unabated. According to PitchBook, global venture capital investment in blockchain companies reached $5.4 billion in Q1 2025, the highest quarterly total since mid-2022. This renewed vigor is particularly noticeable in markets like the UAE, where the regulatory environment is more transparent and government support is robust.

Dubai's Proactive Approach to Crypto

Dubai's recent actions lend credence to this trend. In March, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, received a $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi's MGX group. This investment is a testament to the growing local confidence in the crypto industry. Despite the recent resignation of Binance's founder, Changpeng Zhao, and his brief incarceration in the United States, he remains one of the largest shareholders of the company and continues to enjoy support in Dubai.

Dubai is also bolstering its infrastructure to capitalize on the crypto boom. The Emirates NBD Bank of Dubai recently introduced crypto trading on its Liv digital platform. The DMCC, which hosts more than 600 firms from the blockchain industry, plans to launch a crypto tower by 2027. Furthermore, Eric Trump confirmed that Bitcoin would be accepted for purchases in a new luxury real estate project associated with the Trump Organization.