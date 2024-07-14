"Crooks get Down!", Mystery Woman's Desperate Screams Caught on Video as Gunman Targets Trump Rally in Pennsylvania

A video showing a gunman aiming a rifle at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, went viral on social media. The footage, shared by TMZ on Saturday, captures the tense moments before the incident.

In the video, a woman yells at the 20-year-old shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, "Crooks, what are you doing? Get down here." Crooks, from Bethel Park, is seen lying on his stomach on a rooftop with a rifle aimed at the rally.

Former President Donald Trump, a candidate in the upcoming election, was shot in the ear. The FBI identified Crooks, who was later shot dead by US Secret Service snipers. The video does not show the actual firing, but multiple gunshots can be heard, followed by screams off-camera.

Witnesses in the video comment on the situation, with one saying, "He's turning this way, be careful guys," and another adding, "Somebody got shot." Another voice is heard stating, "Secret Service don't mess around."

TMZ also posted shaky footage showing a blurred body on the same rooftop. "You can see the guy there," a person off-camera says. "I think they hit him because the guy, he looks dead."

Another video, posted by a TikTok user, shows Trump touching his right ear after the gunshots. A sniper positioned behind Trump is also seen aiming with a rifle.

Following the shooting, Trump crouched behind the lectern and was quickly surrounded and escorted off stage by Secret Service agents.