Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez was a key inspiration for the British comedy series "Fleabag". Taking the stage to accept her award for the Best Comedy Series for the Amazon Prime series, Phoebe Waller-Bridge gave a shout-out to Lopez.

The 34-year-old 'Fleabag' creator mentioned Lopez and dirty Latin as the sources of inspiration for her hit award-winning series at the 25th annual Critics Choice Awards on January 12.

While accepting the win for best comedy series, Waller-Bridge said, "This is a bit of a random shout-out, but you have no idea how much you can accidentally inspire people just by doing your work."

"Somebody who inspires this show in a way they will never know and that is J.Lo, Waller-Bridge told the Critics' Choice audience. "I decided that the priest's favorite song was 'Jenny From the Block' and it opens the entire character up for me, so I don't know where she is, but that's really genuine, so thank you," she added.

Surprise for the Latin-speaking viewers

The Fleabag writer went on to share that Isobel had left a little gift of sorts for the series' Latin-speaking viewers. "She put in a little secret in for anyone who can speak Latin, but all the words that the thing is is singing in Latin during the songs are completely filthy," Wallger-Bridge said, smiling.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Waller-Bridge statement

We couldn't see Hustlers star Jennifer's reaction on the screen, but we can only assume it one was of joy and happiness.

Fleabag also took home awards for best actress in a comedy series and best supporting actor in a comedy series. The series was nominated alongside Barry (HBO), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), Mom (CBS), One Day at a Time (Netflix), PEN15 (Hulu) and Schitt's Creek (Pop) in best comedy series.