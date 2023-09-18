Cristiano Ronaldo to Sue Juventus for €19.9 Million in 'Unpaid' Wages

Cristiano Ronaldo's tenure at Juventus might have seemed like a surreal experience for many, but it has now turned into a nightmare for the Italian club. Recent reports indicate that the Portuguese superstar is planning to take legal action against Juventus for unpaid wages he claims are owed to him during his time in Italy.

According to the latest update, Cristiano Ronaldo is gearing up to sue Juventus for an outstanding sum of €19.9 million. The dispute arose as Juventus attempted to navigate financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ronaldo has already engaged with the Turin Prosecutor's Office regarding this matter and has opted to proceed with legal action.

During his three-year stint in Turin, Ronaldo made a significant impact, scoring an impressive 101 goals in 134 appearances. His contributions helped Juventus secure two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia trophy.

Interestingly, Ronaldo is not the only player to have taken legal action against Juventus in recent times. Leonardo Bonucci, who spent much of his career at the club and is now with Union Berlin, is also pursuing a lawsuit related to training conditions. Bonucci's legal action centers around alleged inadequate training and preparation conditions, as well as damage to his professional image.

Ronaldo's lawsuit stems from the period when Juventus, like many soccer clubs, faced financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The club, in an effort to cut costs, had agreed with players to defer some payments during the 2020-21 season when matches were played behind closed doors. This move affected Ronaldo, who is now seeking over $20 million in unpaid wages for that period.

The controversy surrounding these "salary maneuvers" played a significant role in a scandal that led to the resignation of the club's former board. Juventus subsequently reached a settlement agreement with Italian sports authorities, agreeing to pay a fine of €718,000 in connection with the salary maneuvers case. In return, the club did not appeal a 10-point deduction in a separate capital gain case. Additionally, UEFA banned Juventus from participating in European competitions for the 2023-24 season, despite their qualification, due to the 10-point deduction.

This lawsuit adds to Juventus' growing list of off-field challenges, coinciding with Paul Pogba's provisional suspension for a failed doping test earlier this week, which revealed elevated levels of testosterone in his system.