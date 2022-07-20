Crew Member Working for Law & Order: Organized Crime Shot Dead on Show's NYC Set While He Was Seated in Car

A crew member working for "Law & Order: Organized Crime'' was shot dead on the show's set in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning in front of several others in what could have been pulled straight out of the script, police said. According to police, the 31-year-old man was shot dead while he was sitting in a car on the New York set of the Universal Television series.

The victim, who has not been named as his family has not yet been notified. Police have launched an investigation but are yet to make any arrests in the case. The production was shut down for the day.

Horrifying Scene

According to authorities, at around 5:15 am, a 31-year-old married father of three was sitting in the driver's seat of a car on N. Henry Street near Norman Avenue in Greenpoint when another man suddenly opened the driver's side door and shot him. It is not known where the man arrived from and how he managed to enter the show's set.

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but couldn't be said. He was declared around 6 am. "It was crazy," a distraught colleague of the victim who was one of the eyewitnesses recounted.

The victim reportedly parked cars at the set of the show early in the morning to make room for the trucks of the production teams.

"I didn't hear an argument or nothing. It was quiet, early morning,'' the coworker said. "It was just a pop, and the [gunman] ran up towards Nassau [Avenue]. I only heard one bang, but I don't know how many shots," he said.

"I don't even know who would do this or why,'' he added.

Shot in Broad Daylight

Police have launched an investigation but so far, they haven't been able to make any inroads. According to authorities, the suspect fled and is still in the wind.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings, according to police, and is described as having a medium complexion.

According to investigators, the victim, whose name has not been revealed because his or her family has not been notified, was shot multiple times in the face and neck.

An announcement posted at the location stated that filming was supposed to begin on the set at 6 am but the day's shot was canceled following the shooting. NBC acknowledged that the casualty was a crew worker employed by the network in a statement to EW.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the statement read.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

A friend and coworker of the victim stated he had known the deceased for seven years and referred to him as "like a brother to me." According to the friend, the victim was survived by his wife, two kids, and a son.