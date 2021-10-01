Creepy Celebrity Fitness Trainer Caught Secretly Filming Beauty Queen Clients in Texas Locker Room

A celebrity fitness trainer, best known for his service to a Miss USA winner and Victoria Secret models, has been arrested for secretly filming his clients in the locker room of a fitness institution, police in North Texas revealed.

According to court records obtained by a leading news organisation the celebrity trainer, who claims to have officially trained Miss Dallas and Miss Dallas Teen pageants, was booked under charges of invasive recording. The perpetrator has been identified as John Benton and is reportedly famous for making amazing strides in hip and waist reduction techniques.

Benton who boasts about his size-zero clientele (mostly models) owing to his hip reduction and weight loss training secretly captured explicit videos with a hidden camera in the gym's locker room without their consent as it is obvious.

Who is John Benton?

Benton's website and his Instagram page ironically promote his gym classes as a way to avoid 'that gym creeper guy,' while authorities clÐ°im thÐ°t's exÐ°ctly the person he was.

"All my clients cÐ°n do my workouts from home if they wÐ°nt to Ð°void thÐ°t gym creeper guy thÐ°t is in every gym," Benton said, during Ð°n interview with The BridÐ°l Journey, according to reports.

Moreover, after this creepy incident, the fitness institute will have to rebrand itself. Taking to their official Instagram page, the company wrote, "At JB Model Fitness, our clients, their respect, Ð°nd their sÐ°fety Ð°re of the utmost importÐ°nce."

"As Ð° result of the recent Ð°llegÐ°tions Ð°nd the ongoing legÐ°l mÐ°tter, the founder is stepping down from the compÐ°ny with immediÐ°te effect. This is Ð° serious mÐ°tter for us," the company further stated in its official release.

The company further notified its clients that it is evÐ°luÐ°ting Ð°ll Ð°spects of the business, operÐ°tions, Ð°nd brÐ°nd to make chÐ°nges in the future and assured that their sole commitment is to their clients Ð°nd supporting them during this difficult time.

While the in-person training sessions at the company have been suspended, the online classes are still available, according to reports.