Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starrer Crash Landing On You is in news again. This time See Siang Wong is in the limelight. Wondering who he is? Here are the details. In Crash Landing On You Hyun Bin who plays Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok of North Korea also plays the role of a pianist before joining the military. The piece he played was loved by all and he looked awesome as a pianist, fans had exclaimed. But in reality, the person who played the piano was See Siang Wong, a professional pianist.

See Siang Wong played a cameo role in the drama. Born in the Netherlands, he is a popular Swiss-Chinese pianist. The photo of him with Hyun Bin playing the piano was shared by him on his Facebook page recently.

The caption of the photograph read: "After sooo many requests of friends and reactions on CrashLandingOnYou here are some memorable pics of the shoot! I was playing a "lookalike" Pianist for superstar Hyun Bin in the last episode."

Number of photos were shared of See Siang Woon

The photo soon became viral and it was also shared by Hyun Bin Thai fans on Facebook. A number of photos were shared of See Siang Woon on the set of Crash Landing On You. According to reports, though he was roped in to play Hyun Bin, he had never watched any Korean dramas till then, nor had any idea who Hyun Bin was.

But it looks like Siang Wong was excited about the shooting and posted photos with the caption: "The most fun gig I have ever done as a pianist!!!" It seems, he liked the location of the shooting as well as he commented, "Lindenhof in Zurich is indeed beautiful...!". After experiencing the K-drama life in real, he thanked the director and his assistant for providing him with the opportunity and said, "Me and the director and his assistant!!! Was fun, many thanks!!!".

JTBC's Crash Landing On You is one of the successful dramas that concluded in 2020 that recorded 21.68 percent nationwide and 23.25 percent in Seoul for its last episode that was aired on February 16. Hyun Bin's popularity rose after his role as North Korean Captain falling in love with a businesswoman from South Korea won the hearts of people across the nation.