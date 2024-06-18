Crash Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Crash episode 12 will air on ENA on Tuesday (June 18) at 10:00 pm KST. It will feature Lee Min Ki as Cha Yeon Ho, the head of the Traffic Crime Investigation Team (TCI). Kwak Sun Young will appear as TCI chief Min So Hee, and Heo Sung Tae will feature team leader Jeong Chae Man in the mini-series. Lee Ho Chul will portray automobile specialist Woo Dong Gi, and Moon Hee will feature the youngest TCI member, Eo Hyeon Gyeong. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+ and Hulu.

Crash premiered on ENA on Monday (May 13) at 10:00 pm KST. It focussed on a crime tracker, which was unfolded by an investigation team from the Traffic Crime Investigation department. Screenwriter Oh Soo Jin wrote the script for this mini-series. Director Park Joon Woo directed this crime investigation thriller drama. The mini-series witnessed a slight dip in viewership ratings ahead of its finale.

Here is everything about Crash episode 12, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Crash Episode 12:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 10:30 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

Ahead of the finale, the production team shared some details about the last episode. The producers asked the viewers to keep an eye on the mysteries that will unfold in episode 12. According to the production team, the show will take viewers through a fun ride while stressing the importance of being vigilant on the roads.

"Our series delves into real-life traffic crimes that demand attention. Even as viewers enjoy the show, we want to remind them of the importance of being vigilant on the roads. As past mysteries unfold, viewers can expect revelations about Pyo Myung Hak and Pyo Jeong Wook, the ultimate villain duo. Brace yourselves for heightened tension and pace, and stay tuned," the producers shared.