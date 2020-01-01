It was the kind of New Year's celebrations which nobody wanted to end. Craig David, the British singer ensured that his fans would remember this New Year, for years to come.

David started his performance on the BBC One's Big Ben Live at 11.25 pm which ended at 12.30 am with fans asking for more. Big Ben Live was divided into two parts with the first being of half an hour from 11.25-11.55 pm. The show was halted for 15-minutes for the customary Big Ben countdown and fireworks in Central London, which was followed by the second part of the show.

It was in 1999 when Craig featured on hit single Re-Rewind by Artful Dodger. A year later, the rapper came out with his debut album, Born to Do It. The Grammy Award winner has to his credit 20 UK Top 40 singles and seven UK Top 40 albums. During the show, Craig, along with his band, rolled out some of the most popular dance numbers along with some of his own hit numbers released earlier. Craig has 15,000,000 records sold worldwide as a solo artist.

What does TS5 means?

While the viewers were dancing to the tunes being charted out by the singer, they couldn't help but notice the TS5 splashed boldly across Craig's decks. It refers to Craig's exclusive pre-parties hosted by him. It started out at his Miami based pent-house. A complete sell-out wherever it is held, the parties include massive old school anthems from R&B to Swing beat, Garage and Bashment, whilst merging current chart-topping House hits.

Craig posted weekly exclusive sets of TS5 on Soundcloud and it quickly gathered thousands of dedicated listeners.

Fans rejoice Craig's performance

The twitter was abuzz with praises about Craig's performance on the show. "Craig David is smashing it to be fair. Some right bangers coming out," tweeted a viewer.

Another wrote: "Must admit that @CraigDavid is awesome tonight. What a one man show! #CRAIGDAVID #NewYear2020 @BBCOne." Hats off to @CraigDavid What a performer - and amazing tunes! Great way to bring in 2020," wrote another.

"@CraigDavid is honestly one of the greatest thing to come out of this country!! Big love," tweeted a user. "When is Craig David's knighthood?" demanded another netizen.