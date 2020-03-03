With nearly 90,000 confirmed cases and over 3,000 deaths worldwide, the coronavirus or COVID-19 has become the worst nightmare for people all over the globe. Though the number of cases in mainland China has declined, it is spreading nine times more outside the country creating a lot of panic among the public.

Even during this crisis situation, certain videos of people recovering from this deadly virus infection, doing the rounds on social media are giving hope and relief to many people.

In a recent clip, an old couple with hearing loss is seen thanking the hospital staff in a special way of taking care of them. They are seen expressing their happiness through sign language while someone is heard singing in Chinese in the background.

Duo recovered from COVID-19

The duo is said to have recovered from COVID-19 with their treatment at the Leishenshan Hospital in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the virus outbreak. The 39-second clip was shot before they got discharged from the hospital after staying there for a week. In order to communicate with these patients, the medics even learned basic sign language.

The video has been shared on the Twitter page of People's Daily, China, which is one of the popular news outlets in China. "A special way to say thank you: Two patients with hearing loss who recovered from #COVID19 are ready to be discharged from Leishenshan Hospital in #Wuhan. Medics learned basic sign language for a week to communicate with them (sic)," they tweeted. At the time of reporting, over 13,000 Twitter users have viewed this video.

Watch the video here: