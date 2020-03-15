China built 14 new hospitals to combat the spreading COVID-19. The feat of building hospitals in less than two weeks has been praised worldwide. As the recoveries started and infections declined, emergency hospitals got closed and the last one was only closed recently.

In a video tweet, the hospital staff in Wuhan celebrated by removing their masks as the last makeshift hospital closed. China has recorded 80,995 cases of coronavirus with more than 65,000 recoveries and 54,270 recoveries in Hubei province alone, which was the epicentre of the outbreak.

On Saturday, the number of deaths were as low as 14 and merely 18 new cases were registered, as per the WHO situation report. With this, Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday "Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China"

Praise

The feat of nurses and midwives were lauded by Ghebreyesus for their "heroic job" as he mentioned the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife. "We know that this crisis is putting a huge burden on you and your families. We know you are stretched to the limit" he added.

Professionals who depended on China for its health data and exports, have publicly praised Beijing for its response. Robert Redfield, director of US CDC commented recently on China, "They really have now got control of their outbreak."

According to the US CDC officials in a statement, drugs in the US are imported from China and if China banned exports, the US would "fall into the hell of a new coronavirus pneumonia epidemic." About 156,400 infected cases of COVID-19 have been found till date, with more than 5,800 deaths globally. While 73,968 are recovered.