The only Communist-ruled state in India - Kerala, which has a high number of coronavirus (COVID 19) cases is expected to receive the 'wonder drug' from Cuba that can cure the deadly Wuhan virus.

If all goes as per the plans of the Kerala-state government, the local authorities will import the widely touted 'wonder drug' Interferon from Cuba in a few days.

"We discussed the possibility of importing the medicine from Cuba, in the Cabinet meeting today. We will approach the Drug Controller for this,'' Kerala-based news magazine - The Week reported quoting the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Cuban 'wonder drug' has been making headlines in the past few weeks, especially after it emerged that the coronavirus cure - developed jointly by Cuba and China, has proved its efficacy in treating critical cases in Wuhan - the epicenter of coronavirus outbreak in China.

The drug, called Interferon Alpha-2B Recombinant (IFNrec) was brought to China by the Cuban Medical Brigades, who since January have been assisting the Chinese in containing the deadly virus that till now has infected over 6.5 million people across the globe. Also known as the Wuhan virus, the COVID 19 strain has killed more than 30,000 and has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The use of Interferon Alpha-2B Recombinant "prevents aggravation and complications in patients reaching that stage that ultimately can result in death," a recent Yale University Press Blog feature written by the University of Glasgow's Helen Yaffe said citing Cuban biotech expert Luis Herrera Martinez.

Yaffe, who spoke to Newsweek called the treatment a potential "wonder drug" against the new coronavirus (COVID 19) and revealed that at least 15 countries were in touch with Cuba to get hold of the possible COVID 19 medicine.

Coronavirus in India

India now has over 1,000 cases, however, the number is expected to rise as the country is yet to take up mass testing. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has ordered a completely shut down the country and citizens have been asked to stay indoors.

The South Indian state of Kerala reported the first coronavirus case in the country on January 30 and as of March 28, there were 182 confirmed COVID 19 cases and more than 1,15,000 people were put under isolation.