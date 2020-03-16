South Korea is one of the most affected countries in the world due to the outbreak of COVID-19. In Asia, the country is only behind China with nearly 8,200 confirmed cases of infection as of March 15. The growing concerns about the spread of this viral disease have forced the entertainment industry to partially shut its activities.

Apart from cancelling most K-Pop concert tours, filming of movies and K-dramas, as well as live events, the entertainment industry has also cancelled two big award shows – The 17th annual Korean Music Awards and the Face Music Awards 2020. The star-studded events that were scheduled to be held towards the end of February were postponed by the organizers earlier this month.

Awards announced to keep results relevant

Recently, the organizing committee of both the ceremonies revealed that they cannot postpone the events further as it could affect the relevance and timeliness of the events. So, they announced the winners online. While BTS bagged awards this year as part of the second annual The Fact Music Awards, Baek Yerin received three awards from the organizers of the 17th annual Korean Music Awards.

Check out the complete list of winners of the Korean Music Awards 2020 below:

Album of the Year : Baek Yerin for Our Love Is Great

: Baek Yerin for Our Love Is Great Song of the Year : Jannabi for For Lovers Who Hesitate

: Jannabi for For Lovers Who Hesitate Artist of the Year : Kim Oki

: Kim Oki Rookie of the Year : sogumm

: sogumm Best Pop Album : Baek Yerin for Our Love Is Great

: Baek Yerin for Our Love Is Great Best Pop Song : Baek Yerin for Maybe It's Not Our Fault

: Baek Yerin for Maybe It's Not Our Fault Best Rock Album : Jambinai for ONDA

: Jambinai for ONDA Best Rock Song : Jambinai for ONDA

: Jambinai for ONDA Best Modern Rock Album : The Black Skirts for THIRSTY

: The Black Skirts for THIRSTY Best Modern Rock Song : Jannabi for For Lovers Who Hesitate

: Jannabi for For Lovers Who Hesitate Best Metal and Hardcore Album : Method for Definition Of Method

: Method for Definition Of Method Best Dance and Electronic Album : Lim Kim for GENERASIAN

: Lim Kim for GENERASIAN Best Dance and Electronic Song : Lim Kim for SAL-KI

: Lim Kim for SAL-KI Best Rap and Hip Hop Album : C Jamm for Keung

: C Jamm for Keung Best Rap and Hip Hop Song : E SENS for Son of a

: E SENS for Son of a Best R&B and Soul Album : Sameul Seo for The Misfit

: Sameul Seo for The Misfit Best R&B and Soul Song : Jclef for Mama, See

: Jclef for Mama, See Best Folk Album : Chun Yongsung for Year of Kim Il-Sung's Death

: Chun Yongsung for Year of Kim Il-Sung's Death Best Folk Song : Chun Yongsung for Heavy Snow Watch

: Chun Yongsung for Heavy Snow Watch Best Jazz Album : Kim Oki for Spirit Advance Unit

: Kim Oki for Spirit Advance Unit Best Crossover Album : Black String for Karma

: Black String for Karma Best Jazz and Crossover Performance : Jangeun Bae and Liberation Amalgamation for JB Liberation Amalgamation

: Jangeun Bae and Liberation Amalgamation for JB Liberation Amalgamation Lifetime Achievement Award : Kim Soo Chul

: Kim Soo Chul Selection Committee Special Award: Seoul Record Fair

Here are the winners of The Fact Music Awards 2020: