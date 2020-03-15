The growing concerns over the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak have affected the entertainment industry worldwide. Popular K-pop bands, including BTS and BIGBANG, have postponed their performances due to it. Some of the South Korean music groups, like EVERGLOW and Stray Kids, have even cancelled their world tours of this season.

While taking a break from their glamorous careers, the South Korean artists are not just sitting at home and relaxing with their family members. Entertainers like RM, V, Junkook, Lee Min Ho, Han Suk Kyu, Lee Hyori and Baekhyun, are doing their best to cheer and help infected people as well as the medical team.

We bring you the list of K-pop groups who have postponed or cancelled their upcoming performances as well as the names of artists who have stepped forward to help the infected people and cheer the medical team.

BTS : The globally popular K-pop group has cancelled its South Korean leg of 'Map of the Soul: 7' tour. Though the young Korean heartthrobs are unable to interact with their fans worldwide offline, they are keeping their followers entertained through video messages and other visuals.

BIGBANG : The boy group was scheduled to perform at the California music festival 'Coachella' in April along with Epik High. The music festival has been postponed for October and Korean music lovers will have to wait until then to enjoy their performances.

April : The girl group was planning its comeback this month as it had finished filming its music video. Now, its entertainment agency 'DSP Media' has pushed back its comeback to April.

ATEEZ: The boy group had planned seven European concerts this month in places, like Paris, London, Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, Moscow and Warsaw, as part of its 'The Fellowship: Map the Treasure' tour. All the seven performances have been postponed due to several European government regulations in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

WJSN : The girl group has postponed its Japanese leg of world tour 'Obliviate'. Its performances in Tokyo and Osaka have been rescheduled for July 11, 12 and 16.

Park Jin Young : The singer has postponed his performance in Los Angeles that was scheduled for April 11. The concert 'NO.1 X 50' will now be held on June 27.

Eric Nam : The singer has postponed his performances in Los Angeles to September 10 and 12. He informed his fans about it through a Twitter message.

EVERGLOW : The girl group will be performing in New Jersey with utmost care. It has taken several health safety measures for the concert. The group members also revealed that they have cancelled their Los Angeles performance.

Epik High : The hip hop group has cancelled its Los Angeles performance that was scheduled for April 9. "We unfortunately must cancel our upcoming show at The Roxy on April 9. I know how difficult it was to get tickets but your safety is of the utmost importance to us," the group informed its fans through a Twitter message.

Stray Kids: JYP Entertainment recently informed that the K-pop group has cancelled its six European performances, including in Moscow, London, Berlin, Paris, Brussels and Madrid. The performances were scheduled as part of its world tour 'District 9: Unlock'.

Lee Min Ho, Suzy Bae and more make generous donations : The celebrities who made generous donations to support the country's fight against the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak include Noh Hong Chul, EXO members Chanyeol and Baekhyun, Song Joong Ki, AOA member Seolhyun, SEVENTEEN member Hoshi, Walkman cast members Jang Sung Kyu and Kim Min Ah, Kim Sa Rang, BTS member Suga, singer Heize, IU, comedian Kim Joon Hyun, 2PM members Junho and Taecyeon, So Ji Sub, VIXX member N, Hyun Bin, Han Hyo Joo, BIGBANG member TOP, Lee Young Ja, Kim Sook, Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ho, Suzy Bae, Go Ara, WINNER member Kim Jin Woo and TWICE member Dahyun.

Singer Rain, actress Park Eun Hye and more cut rents to help people : Apart from making generous donations, the Korean celebrities also helped people by cutting rents of their apartments. The artists who cut their rents include Woo Bin, Jun Ji Hyun, Lee Na Young, Park Eun Hye, KimTae Hee, Hong Suk Chan, singer Rain and Seo Jang Hoon.

Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim season 2 cast members cheered medical team: The medical team in South Korea is working day and night to fight COVID-19. In order to cheer them up, the cast members of Romantic Doctor Teacher Kim season 2 made a thanking video. The video was shared online by SBS and it featured actors Han Suk Kyu, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Min Jae, So Ju Yeon and others.

Watch the video below: