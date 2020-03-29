The novel coronavirus pandemic has claimed another young victim, the 33-year old April Dunn. Member of Louisiana Governor's Disability Department, she "worked hard as an advocate for herself & other members of the disability community," governor Bel Edwards wrote on Twitter.

"On behalf of the First Lady of LA and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19," the governor announced on Twitter.

33-year-old April Dunn dies of Covid-19

The 33-year-old worked in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs. "She lived her life to the fullest and improved the lives of countless Louisianans with disabilities as a dedicated staff member in the Governor's Office of Disability Affairs," the governor wrote.

"She served as the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, and when I created the State As A Model Employer Taskforce, April told me how much she wanted to be part of it because of her struggles to find meaningful employment."

The governor also mentioned that the was proud to have an advocate like April on the task force and as his staff. He stated that the deceased April has set a great example on how other businesses can make their workforce more inclusive. Ednwards went on to say that he wants the entire state to join and pray for April's mother Joanette and her grandmother Gloria.

Coronavirus crisis

As on Sunday,March 29, Louisiana has witnessed 4,038 Covid-19 cases, along with 137 fatalities. The United States of America has the highest number of novel coronavirus cases in the world. With 123,774 cases and 2,229 fatalities, USA is fast becoming the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

The highest number of fatalities has been reported in Italy. With 92,472 and 10,023 fatalities, Italy has been the hardest-hit nation in this pandemic. As on Sunday, the world has witnessed 664,192 cases and 30,888 fatalities, due to novel coronavirus pandemic.