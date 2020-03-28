Close
Coronavirus killed Spanish football coach

The Euroipean nation Spain's death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to reach 5,690 due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, the health ministry stated on Saturday, which marked new high in the daily rise in deaths.

The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday. The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 27,000 people worldwide and infecting over half a million people globally.

Workers make face masks in the workshop of a textile company in Jimo District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Feb. 12, 2020.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the epicentre of the outbreak is slowly shifting to US from Europe. The most affected countries include US, Italy, China, Spain and Germany. Currently, the virus is spreading like wildfire and has spread over 180 countries worldwide.

