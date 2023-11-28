Couple, Their 5-Year-Old Son Found Stabbed to Death in New York Apartment

Bronx couple and their five-year-old son were found stabbed to death inside their apartment in New York early Sunday morning, as revealed by law enforcement officials. The grim discovery unfolded when police responded to a distress 911 call at 674 East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx just after 6:30 a.m.

When the police got to the place, they found a 38-year-old man on the first floor of the apartment building. He had stab wounds on his chest and was lying in the hallway. This discovery led to a quick investigation. While checking a nearby apartment, the authorities saw a child on the ground. Sadly, they were horrified to find a 33-year-old woman there too, and she had stab wounds that proved to be fatal.

Tragically, both the woman and child were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. Authorities are currently conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, and a comprehensive investigation is underway. The victims' identities have not been disclosed as the police work diligently to identify and notify any relatives.

According to information gathered from neighbors, the family had recently moved into the unit and tended to keep to themselves. The incident marks a grim reminder of the persisting issue of knife crime in New York City, with law enforcement grappling to gain control. In a similar vein, last October witnessed the brutal stabbing of community activist Ryan Carson, 32, in Brooklyn during an unprovoked attack.

Carson, who was smartly dressed and waiting at a bus stop with his girlfriend after attending a wedding, fell victim to a senseless act of violence. Surveillance footage captured the couple on a bench when an unidentified assailant walked past them. The situation escalated as the couple got up and headed towards the individual, leading to the tragic demise of Carson. A Brooklyn teen, Brian Do