Couple Palace Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Couple Palace episode 3 will air on Mnet on Tuesday (February 13) at 10 pm KST. The Korean reality dating show will feature 50 single men and women while they are on a journey to find their ideal life partners. These contestants will help the viewers understand the dynamics of various marriage-seeking groups in Korea. Producer Jung Min Seok and chief producer Lee Sun Young created this new television program.

People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. People from other countries, like the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the new dating reality show on various online streaming platforms, including the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network.

The program will provide the viewers with an insight into how the various marriage institutions in the country operate while following the 100 participants in the show. In Korea, a successful marriage does not only depend on mere affection. The economic status, physical appearance, lifestyle, and values of a candidate are considered while choosing a life partner.

Here is everything about Couple Palace episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Couple Palace Episode 3:

US - 8:30 am

Canada - 8:30 am

Australia - 12:00 pm

New Zealand - 2:30 am

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 7:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 9:30 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 2:30 pm

France - 2:30 pm

Spain - 2:30 pm

UK - 1:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 9:30 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The preview for this week shows the male contestants going head over heels for a female candidate. Former Lovelyz member Mijoo, You Se Yoon, and Kim Jong Kook will host the reality dating show. It will feature the participation of professional couple managers from the matchmaking industry.

"It is a mega-couple matching survival that could serve as a condensed version of the 2024 marriage market. I heard statements from those genuinely eager to marry, such as 'I don't know where to meet a potential partner; there are no opportunities.' We initiated the program with questions like 'What if people who want to get married gather? Will numerous couples be formed?'" producer Lee explained.

The participants include dentists, medicine doctors, corporate professionals, interpreters, N portal developers, American lawyers, patent attorneys, cellists, announcers, and individuals with assets worth over ten billion won in annual sales.