Country Music Star Toby Keith Announces He Is Battling Stomach Cancer and Undergoing Chemotherapy Treatments

Country music legend Toby Keith shared on Sunday that he is battling stomach cancer since late last year. The 60-year-old musician revealed on Twitter that he has stomach cancer and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past six months.

"So far, so good," he remarked, without going into specifics about his current state or prognosis. However, he appeared to be optimistic about his situation and is looking forward to some downtime. Keith's scheduled concert on July 28 had been canceled as a result of his revelation, according to the Ohio State Fair. It is unclear if he will perform at the other scheduled concerts.

True Fighter

Keith sounded optimistic about his future despite receiving chemotherapy. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he wrote. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

Keith finished by stating that he is looking forward to spending time with his family before returning to the road. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait,"

Keith is scheduled to perform at Ribfest in Wheaton, Illinois, on June 17 and in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the following day. It's unclear if he will keep the tour dates previously stated on his website.

However, his concert on July 28 has been canceled, the Ohio State Fair said indicating that he may be off the road at last through next month.

Keith has been a prominent country musician since the early 1990s, but it was with the publication of his hit single "How Do You Like Me Now?!" in 1999 that he gave him his big break.

Fans Shows Support

Within minutes of the posts coming live on social platforms, the "Red Solo Cup" artist had thousands of likes and encouraging comments. "Hang in there," John Rich, of the country duo Big & Rich, wrote with a thumbs up emoji.

The sports world jumped in to show their support for the lifelong artist, with great quarterback Troy Aikman and professional soccer player Chris Frederick offering his support.

Keith has long been a supporter of families dealing with cancer diagnoses, and in 2004 he helped start Ally's House, a nonprofit organisation that helps Oklahoma children with cancer and their families.

Allison Webb, the two-year-old daughter of Keith's original band member Scott Webb and his wife Lisa, inspired the foundation. Allison died of renal cancer before she turned three years old in 2003.

Keith is considered a star in his own right. He didn't look back after the success of "How Do You Like Me Now?!" in 1999. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and reached number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, demonstrating its crossover appeal.

Keith received the National Medal of Arts from former President Donald Trump, whom he had backed, in January 2021, about the same time that the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for the second time.