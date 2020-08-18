A Zoom participant was left red-faced upon realizing that he was caught having sex with a woman in the background of a live city council meeting after he forgot to turn his camera off.

Leonel Brizola, a member of the Socialism and Liberty Party, was hosting the virtual meeting on behalf of the Rio de Janeiro city council to discuss Child and Adolescent Rights as well as availability of food to students in the municipal system amid the pandemic.

Caught in the Act

The meeting started at 10 am but the Zoom participant in the middle row on the right-hand side of the screen had other plans, which the seven other participants were not prepared for. The participant was seen sitting on a bed, naked, with a woman beside him.

Moments later, the council member was having sex with the woman on the bed in the background, completely unaware that his colleagues are watching in horror. Turns out, the man had forgotten to disable his video recording on Zoom before getting intimate with his female companion.

Brizola continued the meeting despite the shocking act playing out on the member's video feed. At one point, the participant on the right in the top row appears to call his colleague over to see the participant engaging in the sexual act while other council members ignored the feed and carried on with the meeting's agenda.

Council Member Taken Offline

In a statement, Brizola said the episode was an "involuntary indiscretion" and expressed disappointment over the fact that the actual topic of the meeting was not being highlighted in media reports.

"As soon as we noticed what was happening, we immediately asked the people controlling the audio and video of the participants to take it off the feed," Brizola said. "Us councilors and other participants do not have any input in controlling or editing videos on Zoom."

He also drew attention to the importance of the issue they were meant to discuss during the Zoom call, which for him "'demonstrated the incompetence of a city that has resources but fails to ensure that children's rights are respected." It is not yet known whether the individual was penalized over the incident. Watch the video below: