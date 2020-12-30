Days after the Christmas morning bombing shocked Nashville, it has emerged that the costly mistake by the city police department and the FBI may have led to the explosion.

According to a reports in the Tennessean, the ex-girlfriend of Anthony Quinn Warner, the loner who carried out the suicide blast, had warned the police more than a year ago that he was making bombs in his recreational vehicle.

The Nashville city police had investigated the complaint, and had forwarded the information to the FBI. However, nothing substantial came out of the investigation while Warner apparently went ahead with his subversive plans.

On receiving the complaint from his girlfriend who lived a few blocks away from Warner's house, the police had visited his Antioch home. Police records accessed by the newspaper proved the timeline of events that took place in August 2019.

According to the police records, the girlfriend said the 63-year-old diminutive man was "building bombs in the RV trailer at his residence." When the officers visited the woman's residence, she had handed over to the police two unloaded guns that she said belonged to Warner. She said she did not want to be in possession of the weapons any longer.

"She related that the guns belonged to a 'Tony Warner' and that she did not want them in the house any longer," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said.

Separately, Raymond Throckmorton III, the woman's attorney, also said that Warner frequently talked about the military and bomb making.

In a substantial allegation, the attorney said the police did go to the home of Warner following the woman's complaint but no action was taken.

According to him, the police knocked on his door several times but did not get a response. they then surveyed the yard where they found the RV but could not approach it as it was fenced off. The police also noticed that there were "several security cameras and wires attached to an alarm sign on the front door."

However, despite these red flags, the police did not go ahead with the investigation.