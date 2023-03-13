Costa Titch: Shocking Video Captures Moment South African Rapper Collapses and Dies on Stage as Horrified Audience Watch in Shock [GRAPHIC]

South African rapper Costa Titch has died after he suddenly collapsed on stage in front of a horrified audience during his final song. The 27-year-old, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, passed away in a hospital after falling during a performance and then appearing to lose consciousness.

Titch was performing to his adoring fans at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Exhibition Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday when the horrific incident happened. The entire incident of the rapper performing on stage and then suddenly collapsing in front of his bandmates and the live audience was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral.

Dead in No Time

The disturbing video shows the Titch tripping over to gasps from the audience before rising up and finishing his song. Rapturous applause then breaks out from the audience as he ends his set, with another man on the stage encouraging fans to 'put your hands up'.

However, the rapper seems shaky on his feet before falling to the ground almost immediately after the cheers from the audience break out.

The crowd keeps cheering while crew members and stunned security personnel rush to help him.

Titch's family has now released a statement acknowledging his death and thanking his fans. "Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson," the statement read.

"It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time."

"As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afford the time and space to gather ourselves. The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit," the statement further added.

Gone Too Soon

Titch first worked as a backup dancer before he became a rapper. Costa, a rising star of the South African music scene, entered the music industry in 2020 and quickly shot to stardom. His latest record deal with rapper Akon's Konvict Kulture label earned him recognition for his work on tracks like Activate and Nkalakatha.

He was predicted to attain more popularity because signing with a major label gave him access to a larger global audience.

"After the success of my 2022 catalogue, we felt it was time to partner with a global entity so we can continue to push the barriers on an international scale," Titch had said in a recent interview.

Following his tragic death on Saturday night, tributes have flooded in from other singers, celebrities, and a South African politician.

On Twitter, the Southern African Music Rights Organization posted, "SAMRO is saddened by the passing of popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch."

"Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and broader music industry."

A parliamentarian named Julius Sello Malema tweeted the rapper's name along with the heartbreak emoji.