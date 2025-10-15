Cory Mills: US Congressman's Ex-Girlfriend Granted Restraining Order After He Threatened to Leak Her Nude Videos Following Break-Up

A judge has granted a restraining order against a Florida congressman whose ex-girlfriend accused him of harassing her after she broke up when she learned he was seeing someone else in Washington, D.C.

Lindsey Langston, a 26-year-old state Republican committee woman and the reigning Miss United States, accused US Rep. Cory Mills, 45, of threatening to release nude videos of her and to physically harm any future boyfriend.

Mills Has Been Barred from Coming Within 500 Feet of Langston or Having any Contact with Her

Mills, who was first elected to Congress in 2022, denied Langston's allegations, but Circuit Judge Fred Koberlein Jr. said he found her testimony credible while Mills' was simply untruthful, writing that Mills' testimony in the two day hearing was "difficult to comprehend and for the most part incomprehensible."

Koberlein barred Mills from coming within 500 feet of Langston or having any contact with her whatsoever and even barred him from mentioning her on social media. The restraining order is in effect until January 1, he ruled.

Langston Said She Found Out Mills Had a Second Girlfriend After Police were Called to a DC Residence for a Domestic Dispute

In the hearing, testimony revealed that Langston and Mills began dating in November 2021. Mills is married and the father of a young child, but he and his wife have been separated since 2019.

Langston told the court that she because suspicious of Mills' "faithfulness and loyalty to their relationship" when she found out about "Girlfriend 2," as Sarah Raviani was referred to in court documents.

She said she first learned he was spending time with her in December 2024, and the following month learned police had been called to a residence in DC for a domestic dispute between Raviani and Mills.

At that point, Langston moved out of Mills' home in Volusia County, Florida, and broke off their relationship, but Mills continued to call and text her repeatedly through June, even though he was living with Raviani in DC

Mills Allegedly Sent Messages to Langston After the Break-Up, Threatening to Leak Her Explicit Videos and Harming Her Future Boyfriends

Langston said the calls and texts caused her "substantial emotional distress" and that the congressman ignored her requests to leave her alone. Court documents included some of those messages.

"You want to date or be with someone else. Be my guest, But they need to know well in advance that if we cross paths, I don't care this week, this month, or this decade. They better damn well know it's coming every time," he wrote on May 7, followed a week later by, "May want to tell every guy you date that if we run into each other at any point. Strap up cowboy."

That same day, he wrote, "I can send him a few videos of you as well[.] Oh, I still have them." The judge noted 11 documented requests from Langston asked for Mills to leave her alone, all of which were ignored. Mills testified that he had deleted such video and that his phone was damaged and he couldn't access them anyway.

Mills is an Army veteran and co-founder of a number of defense contracting and security companies that have come under scrutiny by the House Ethics Committee, which is investigating whether he may have benefitted from federal contracts while in office.