While there is no scientific link that connects the deadly Wuhan virus with the Mexican beer Corona Extra, nonetheless hundreds of curious online users are looking up 'corona beer virus.

As per the Google Trends data, Google searches for "corona beer virus," "beer virus" and "beer coronavirus" spiked globally over the past week.

As coronavirus continues to spread across countries, hundreds of online users are turning to Google to gather information, and in what appears to be a case of mistaken identity are confusing the deadly new strain of the virus that originated in China with the Mexican beer- Corona Extra.

The novel coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan now has claimed 170 lives and infected over 7000 people in China alone. As per the latest reports, the Sars-like virus has now spread to every region of mainland China, the latest confirmed case was from Tibet.

The coronavirus strain, a cure for which is yet to be discovered, has also spread to at least 18 other countries.

It should be noted without a doubt that there is no connection between the Mexican beer - Corona Extra and the virus, in any way.

As per the Google Trends, the most number of queries for "corona beer virus," "beer virus" and "beer coronavirus" came from the United States came from Arizona, Connecticut, and Nevada. There also have been Google search queries from Portugal, Poland, and Cambodia.

In the meantime, Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the coronavirus, was put on lockdown since January 23. Several videos from the region paint a rather grim picture that shows people dying on the streets, some collapsing in supermarkets, while others begging for rice bags.

Recently, a bar in New Zealand was at the center of criticism for offering a promotion on Corona beers.

The advertisement by The House on Hood bar in the North Island city of Hamilton, about 70 miles south of Auckland, on its Facebook page shows two men in medical suits and masks holding up bottles of the renowned Mexican beer, with the slogan, "Catch some Corona at House this summer, just [6.50 New Zealand dollars ($4.20)] every day while the pandemic lasts."

On its Facebook page, it added the message: "Virus or no virus, we still think Coronas are pretty great...Mention your Corona-loving mates to let them know about this great deal and you could be sharing a free one-metre pizza this Friday at House."