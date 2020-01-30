New videos shared on social media believed to be from Wuhan show people lying dead on the streets, supermarkets, and trains in China.

The new video clips paint a rather scary picture. Earlier on Wednesday, it was widely reported that the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in mainland China now has surpassed those infected with SARS during the 2002-2003 epidemic.

For thousands of residents of Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the outbreak, situations seem to be turning grimmer as a cure for this novel coronavirus strain still remains elusive.

There have been videos that came last week that showed people collapsing on the streets and supermarkets. Since then it was widely believed that there were instances of people dying.

A recent video shows, a dead person in a body bag lying on the street while the medics prepare to load the deceased on an ambulance.

There is another video doing the rounds that shows a dead person being carried out of the train and being laid on the ground at a train station.

Besides, there have been photos of coronavirus infected victims lying dead in supermarkets in China.

In Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million people that has been under lockdown since January 23, train stations, ferries, buses, and the airport all have shut down. Shocking videos of Wuhan residents fighting and begging for food recently had surfaced online.

A complete travel ban has also been extended in central China that has effectively put more than 50 million people in a state of lockdown. Schools have been shut down indefinitely in Beijing.



Despite such unprecedented precautionary measures, experts are doubtful whether these efforts will contain the infection, which at present already has spread to 18 countries, including Germany, the United States, and Australia.

The death toll has risen to 132 in China, with 6,078 confirmed cases of infection as of Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected to meet on January 30 to discuss whether to declare the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency. WHO also has formed a team of international experts, who will travel to China and study the coronavirus strain to explore possibilities of controlling the outbreak.