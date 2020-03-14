After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared this new Coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic, researchers from all around the world have fast-tracked their study process to find out a vaccine for the COVID-19. Meanwhile, a Canadian company revealed that it has created a vaccine for the deadly virus.

Canada is also among those countries which are currently suffering due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak that has infected 193 people, including Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who tested positive for the new Coronavirus recently and will remain in the isolation for the next two weeks.

The vaccine for COVID-19

It should be mentioned that the company called Medicago, which is a biopharmaceutical company in Quebec City funded by the Pentagon, recently mentioned that they have created a Novel Coronavirus vaccine just 20 days after the firm received the Coronavirus' genetic sequence. They also revealed that to create the groundbreaking vaccine they have used a unique technology that they soon hope to submit for the approval from FDA.

As per the reports, Medicago is not the first research lab to claim it has found a cure. But the company's CEO, Bruce Clark said the technique they used to create the vaccine, has already been proven effective in producing vaccines for seasonal flu, is more reliable.

He told Defense One that "there are a couple of others who are claiming that they have – well, we will call them vaccine(s)" for the Coronavirus, but they have used different technologies and added that "Some are RNA or DNA-based vaccines that have not yet been proven in any indication yet, let alone this one. Hopefully, they'll be successful."

Israel Coronavirus vaccine

In February, it was revealed that Israel's Institute for Biological Research (IBR) in Ness Ziona, is in the final process of developing the COVID-19 vaccine, using their expertise in the past to develop a vaccine against avian Coronavirus Infectious Bronchitis Virus (IBV).

Later, Israel's Minister of Science and Technology Ofir Akunis said that a coronavirus vaccine would be ready in just three weeks and will be made be available within 90 days.

But recently, Israel's Defence Ministry said: "There has been no breakthrough in the efforts of the biological institute to find a vaccine for the Coronavirus or to develop testing kits. The institute's work is conducted according to an orderly work plan and it will take time. If and when there will be something to report, it will be done in an orderly fashion."