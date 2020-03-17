The novel coronavirus has infected over 169,00 people globally, with more than 6,500 deaths and 77,000 recoveries. Though the popular belief is that the aged are vulnerable, increasing number of patients aged below 60 in France and Italy brings forth a new trend.

In France, more than half the patients in intensive care units (ICU) who were infected by the virus, are under 60. Over 300 are in ICU as of now, according to health officials. As per local reports, the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, announced this on Saturday as France saw a jump in new COVID-19 cases. He also confirmed that of the 91 people who had died, 71 were over 75.

More than 5,430 have been affected in France as of now with only 12 recoveries and 127 deaths. In Italy, 12 percent of those being treated in intensive care (ICU) are aged between 19 and 50, according to official figures released last week. Doctors have warned that the young too are getting affected by COVID-19 as they tend not to follow the containment measures.

Virus isn't a mathematical formula

"Younger people should be concerned for two reasons. You are not immune or safe from getting seriously ill," said Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN's 'State of the Union,' who is the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious as per The Hill.

He further said that the virus "isn't a mathematical formula" as the confirmed cases lean towards the elderly. "There are people that are young who are going to get ill," added Fauci and said that young people should remember that they could be easy carriers. "You can bring it to a person, who can bring it to your grandmother or grandfather or elderly relative," he said.

Young Healthcare workers

Healthcare workers in China who are young have died after infections owing to the shortage of supplies like masks, suits, and protective gear, which made them more susceptible while treating patients. The medical staff in China overworked owing to the large influx of patients, as a result they wore adult diapers due to shortage of time.

Peng Yinhua, a 29-year-old Chinese doctor, postponed his wedding which was scheduled on February 1 as the outbreak spread. He died of COVID-19 on February 21 as per a report. Li Wenliang, 34, who was also called the "Wuhan Whistleblower" by some sections of the media, was censored after his alarming revelations about the suspected outbreak, died on February 7, allegedly of COVID-19.

What can be done?

As warned by experts, the young could fall prey to COVID-19 and could spread it too! The young need to follow all the containment measures taken and help in flattening the curve of the rising infections despite not being much vulnerable to the disease.

Flattening the curve is a concept of slowing the virus's spread by taking various containment measures. A flat curve would mean fewer infections in a given period.