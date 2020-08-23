Even after eight months of the outbreak, the novel coronavirus that apparently originated from Wuhan, China is showing no signs of slowing down, and as per the words of Anthony Fauci, the pandemic is nothing but a perfect storm with no end in near sight.

According to the latest statistics, coronavirus has killed more than 809,000 people worldwide, and the number of positive cases has crossed 23 million. As panic looms up, a section of conspiracy theorists has started claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is planned by governments to distract people from an imminent threat that may question the existence of humanity.

Coronavirus Used As a Mask to Cover Something Sinister?

According to these conspiracy theorists, coronavirus is just like any other viral infection, and in this case, the mortality rate is also very less. However, governments are propagating this pathogen as very deadly in order to hide something that should not grab the eyeballs of the general public.

Some conspiracy theorists argue that the world is going to face doomsday soon due to a space threat, and governments have now given a final chance for its citizens to spend time with their families. These conspiracy theorists argue that the compulsory lockdown measures are actually a kindness from the end of the government, as it gives everyone a chance to enjoy some final moments with their dear ones.

According to doomsday mongers, planet Nibiru is currently in its collision course towards the earth, and once it hits the earth, massive devastation will be triggered everywhere. Conspiracy theorists, for long, have been claiming that Nibiru is a killer planet that has been lurking in the edges of the solar system for hundreds of thousands of years.

The Mysteries Surrounding Pole Shift

In the meantime, citing the findings of NASA, another section of world end believers has started arguing that the doomsday will happen soon after the pole shift. As the magnetosphere of the earth continues to weaken, several people believe that it could result in a pole reversal.

Human beings were not present on planet earth during the last pole reversal, and as a result, even modern science is unable to predict the repercussions of this phenomenon. However, scientists do agree that a probable magnetosphere weakening followed by a pole shift could make earth vulnerable to deadly space radiation.