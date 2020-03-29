Coronavirus has killed more than 30,000 people as of now, and the total number of infected people has risen to 6,00,000.

Now, experts have warned that the Covid-19 outbreak could create serious repercussions, and it will trigger a mental health pandemic among young people.

Reasons for this mental pandemic post Covid-19

As per experts, prolonged lockdown and uncertainty over the future will drastically affect the mental health of young people. Medical experts believe that the number of young people suffering from depression and other mental related illness could rise as the economy is suffering a lot due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Experts in the mental health arena are also urging authorities to prepare a proper action plan to ease this blow.

"A number of studies have shown that substantial job displacement in other contexts significantly increased mortality rates over time, possibly through stress and income shocks. Young people are already struggling with depression. There is now a new dread to add to the list of existing crises. That's another zoonotic virus pandemic. The economy will have to develop resilience to that, and it will come with a considerable price tag," wrote Alan Collins, a Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Nottingham Trent University, and Adam Cox, Principal Lecturer at the University of Portsmouth in the Conversation.

Researchers revealed that writing off education debts and creating new employment opportunities could be the best way by which this mental health issue created by coronavirus among young people can be combated.

Asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the rise

A few days back, a research conducted by a team of researchers at Iceland has found that nearly half of the people contracted with Covid-19 showed no symptoms As this new research report surfaced, experts believe that there could be many patients who are asymptomatic in heavily populated countries like India and the United States.