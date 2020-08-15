The deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in South Korea have touched the highest level in the last five months and the authorities are fearing that the number of cases is getting out of control in the Seoul region, which is the home to around half the nation's population, according to reports. The officials confirmed 166 news cases of the deadly virus on Saturday, which was the highest since March 11, when the nation reported 242 new cases amid the outbreak kin the southeastern city of Daegu.

The figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of South Korea on Saturday took the national total to 15,039 including 305 deaths. The KCDC mentioned that 155 of the new cases were local, mostly from Seoul and also thousands of churches which have become a major source of coronavirus cases in the country.

COVID-19 Cases Rising in South Korea

Many of the churches had failed to enforce the required preventive measures that allowed the worshippers to take their masks off and sing in choirs or eat together in diners. Other clusters were formed in nursing homes, restaurants, outdoor markets, and door-to-door salespeople.

The officials are concerned that the situation can worsen because of the demonstrations planned by anti-government protesters in Seoul on Saturday. The rise can result in stricter social distancing rules in major cities. The authorities can also ban gatherings, shutdown public entertainment venues, and also remove fans from going to watch sports.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world as scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the disease. More than 100 vaccine candidates are currently under different stages of trials. Russia has recently registered a vaccine that faced the criticism of experts around the world as they raised questions about the safety of the vaccine made by the European nation. According to experts, an effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.