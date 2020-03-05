Coronavirus spread has affected all kinds of businesses- large, medium and small, globally, especially in China. People are searching for alternative methods to carry on with their work while being careful about the virus breakout. Hairdressers in China are continuing their work with a small change as they have devised long-distance haircut and the video is going viral on social media.

A special tool is attached to the end of long sticks so that customers can get the desired hairstyle and hairdressers are not affected by the virus at all. The video first came out from two workers at a saloon in the southern city of Luzhou in Sichuan province performing long-distance haircuts. Hairstylist He Bing uploaded the video of 'long-distance haircuts' with a caption, 'Although the lockdown is finished, we still need to keep some distance to stay safe,' in a post on Chinese TikTok-like Douyin.

Hairdressers were wearing protective masks

Hairdressers are also seen wearing protective masks. The tool used to cut hair is at least three-foot long and from brushers to savers, anything that is used to cut and style hair can be attached to it. As people are avoiding going out, leave alone any purchases from outside food and clothes, the small businesses have been hit very hard. Most companies have asked their employees to work from home.

With this long-distance haircutting tool becoming popular, people might still visit saloons, but other businesses too will have to find an alternate way to run the business. Looks like it will take quite a long time before the situation becomes normal and people return to their day-to-day work and routine.

COVID-19 spreading around the world

As of March 5, China has recorded 80,430 confirmed cases and 30,013 deaths due to coronavirus. Globally, the COVID-19 has killed 3,304 people and the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 96,274.

