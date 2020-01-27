Coronavirus: the new respiratory virus that was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan has been spreading across the globe at an unprecedented rate. The Coronavirus has already claimed 80 lives and in order to help you keep up with the news, there's an online dashboard that lets you track the worldwide spread of the deadly virus on a map.

Track Coronovirus cases around the world

The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has developed the tool to provide users with information on coronavirus cases, including statistics of confirmed, suspected, and recovered patients. The data has been obtained from the World Health Organisation and the centres for disease control in the United States, China, and Europe.

The online dashboard is available on this link and displays red dots on the world map representing reported cases of the virus. Once you click on a dot, it will reveal information on confirmed and suspected Coronavirus victims along with confirmed deaths and patients that have recovered from the disease.

Virus becoming increasingly difficult to contain

At the time of writing this article, the dashboard is showing that the virus claimed a total of 80 deaths worldwide and 54 cases of patient recovery. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far infected 1,354 people worldwide. People in more than 10 countries, mostly in Asia, have been diagnosed with the virus, with 4 reported cases in Singapore.

The Coronavirus, first reported to the WHO on Dec. 31, belongs to a family of viruses that include the deadly SARS and the Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) and exhibits pneumonia-like symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, fever, sore throat.

It is a deadly disease that can start spreading even before the infected individual starts showing symptoms of the virus, as revealed by China's health minister Ma Xiaowei. This makes it much harder to contain the virus spread as it's difficult to track down who a patient has come in contact with and quarantine them if he or she has been spreading the disease for days before they even realised they had it.