New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Wednesday, May 13 that some restrictions in the state will be lifted in a sign that the state could be returning to some sense of normalcy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Non-essential businesses, shuttered because of the outbreak, will open up for curbside pickup, as well non-essential construction. Here's everything you need to know about phase one of the re-opening plan.

Non-essential construction:

The Order, which comes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 18, will allow non-essential construction projects in Newark to resume. However, construction sites must follow social distancing measures, safety and sanitization requirements that are described in details in the Governor's Executive Order.

Non-essential retail businesses open for curbside pickup:

The Order will also allow non-essential retail businesses to start operating in Newark but only curbside pickup of goods will be permitted and in-store operations will remain closed. Businesses will also have to adhere to other requirements mentioned in the Order, which include but are not limited to the following:

1. In-store operations should be limited to those employees who are responsible for the operations required for curbside pickup; 2. Customer transactions should be handled in advance by phone, email, facsimile or other means that avoid person-to-person contact; 3. Customers shall notify the retailer by text message, email, or phone once they arrive, or make best efforts to schedule their arrival time in advance. The customer should be asked to remain in their vehicle, if arriving by car, until store staff delivers the purchase; 4. Designated employees should bring goods outside of the retail establishment and place goods directly in a customer's vehicle when possible, avoiding person-to-person contact; and 5. Such businesses must follow social distancing and mitigation practices outlined in previous orders, including requiring workers to wear cloth face coverings when in contact with other workers or customers and gloves when in contact with goods or customers.

Retail businesses inside shopping malls are allowed to operate as long as they follow the curbside pickup rules and other requirements mentioned above.

Retail businesses operating in shopping malls are permitted to operate by curbside pickup, in accordance with the other requirements, but staff must bring the goods to customers at the exterior of the mall. The indoor portions of shopping malls must remain closed.

Car Gatherings

The Order also pointed out that car gatherings do not violate the Governor's ban on gatherings under Executive Order No 107. These include drive-in movies, religious services, or drive-through farms or safaris. Car gatherings will be allowed as long as the below-mentioned regulations are followed: